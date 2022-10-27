Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Body found wrapped in rug underneath deck, Ohio police say

Authorities said they found a man's body wrapped in a rug underneath a deck in the back yard of...
Authorities said they found a man's body wrapped in a rug underneath a deck in the back yard of the home.(WSAZ/Shannon Litton)
By Ryan Murphy and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ/Gray News) – Police in Ohio charged a man accused of killing someone and trying to hide the evidence.

According to the Ironton Police Department, the Sanitation Department called authorities to report a man trying to throw away suspicious drugs.

Officers found bloody clothing in the bags when they arrived at the address reported and then did a wellness check at the home.

Upon investigation, authorities said they found a man’s body wrapped in a rug underneath a deck in the backyard of the home.

According to police, Kace Pleasant, 22, was charged with murder, failure to comply with an officer and tampering with evidence.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truist Bank Robbery on Melrose in Roanoke... 10.26.2022
Roanoke Police searching for armed bank robber
Man taken into custody after three-hour barricade situation in Vinton
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
Joshua Aaron Dominguez, wanted on multiple charges including malicious wounding.
Suspect in Amherst County shooting arrested

Latest News

FILE - A memorial for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde,...
Texas police: Uvalde officers probe to be over by year-end
Lynchburg police searching for armed robber.
Lynchburg police searching for armed robber
FILE - Cars for sale line the road at a used auto dealership in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept....
Auto prices finally begin to creep down from inflated highs
Researchers say bacteria might be able to survive on Mars.
Evidence of life on Mars could be under the surface, study suggests
Virginia Rural Health Association
Piedmont region receives $1 million in funding to expand treatment and prevention for Substance Use Disorder