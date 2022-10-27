Hometown Local
Campbell County larceny suspect arrested

James Daniel Little mugshot.
James Daniel Little mugshot.(Campbell County Sherriff's Office)
By Justin Geary
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A larceny suspect was arrested in Campbell County Tuesday.

Deputies say they obtained a search warrant Tuesday for a home in the 3000 block of Moons Rd in Hurt.

The search was in connection to a robbery that occurred in the 8000 block of Leesville Rd in Lynch Station on October 12th, during which electronic devices and power tools were stolen.

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office was able to enter the home and collect evidence. While executing the warrant, deputies determined that James Daniel Little had several outstanding charges. Little was arrested and taken to the Pittsylvania County Jail. Further investigation by deputies linked Little to several other crimes reported in Campbell County and Pittsylvania County.

Little is being held without bond. Deputies say several felony charges are still pending.

The investigation was a team effort between the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, The Brookneal Police Department and the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

