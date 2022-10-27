Carilion moving mental health services to Tanglewood Mall

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Carilion Release) - Carilion Clinic announced Thursday it will move its Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine outpatient services to Tanglewood Mall.

Carilion says the move will be completed by the fall of 2023.

Many Roanoke-based outpatient mental health services, currently located at 2017 S. Jefferson St., will relocate to space adjacent to Carilion’s existing Tanglewood practices. This location will provide access to clinics specializing in mental health and expanded office space, according to the hospital.

Carilion’s mental health services will occupy 37,000 square feet, spanning two floors and including group therapy rooms, support groups, clinician offices and telemedicine capabilities. When the renovations are complete, more than 80 employees will provide services from the Tanglewood location including the following:

Child and Adolescent Mental Health

Geriatric Mental Health

The Center for Healthy Aging

Research and Development

Center for Grief and Healing

Adult Treatment Programs (mood disorders, anxiety, etc.)

“This investment will have a transformational impact on the way mental health care is delivered to and experienced by our patients and their families,” said Bill Wasserman, M.S.Ed., L.M.H.C., vice president of Carilion’s Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine.

