Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Cline seeking third term in House of Representatives

Rep. Ben Cline (R-6th District) faces Democratic challenger Jennifer Lewis in his bid for a...
Rep. Ben Cline (R-6th District) faces Democratic challenger Jennifer Lewis in his bid for a third term.(wdbj7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - On a sunny Saturday, 6th District Republican Congressman Ben Cline is in Lexington, with staffers and campaign volunteers who are preparing to take his message door-to-door.

“Republicans are ready to get to work,” he tells the group of supporters. “I’m ready to go to work for this area, and I need your help to get there.”

Cline represented the area in the Virginia House of Delegates for 16 years.

He was first elected to Congress in 2018, and now faces Democratic challenger Jennifer Lewis in his bid for a third term.

Cline said he strives to represent the values of the 6th District.

“I grew up right here in Lexington, Rockbridge County. The values of the Shenandoah and Roanoke Valleys are values that are under attack by Washington: Faith, Family and Community,” Cline told WDBJ7 in an interview.

And whether the issue is his support for Virginia’s Right-to-Work Law or his opposition to abortion, Cline said he believes he is in sync with a majority of the voters in the district.

“Well, you have my vote, that’s for sure,” a resident told Cline as he went door-to-door in Buena Vista. “And I’m passing the word along to everybody I can find.”

“I think most folks are interested in making sure we focus on the economy and tackling inflation,” Cline told us. “That’s the main goal that we have when we take the majority in November.”

With the midterm elections, control of Congress is hanging in the balance.

Cline said he is confident Republicans will regain the majority in the House of Representatives, and he will be well-positioned to represent the interests of the 6th District.

“Hopefully in the majority we’ll be able to make a difference for the people here in the Shenandoah Valley and the Roanoke Valley,” Cline said, “with the Farm Bill coming up, with a number of other issues related to 81, transportation, tackling inflation, energy independence. We have a lot on our plate.”

Our interview with his Democratic challenger Jennifer Lewis aired Wednesday, and is also posted on this website.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball Powerplay
Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $100k each
Truist Bank Robbery on Melrose in Roanoke... 10.26.2022
Roanoke Police searching for armed bank robber
Man taken into custody after three-hour barricade situation in Vinton
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University,...
Biden zeroes in on economic message as campaign winds down
The 2022 mid-term elections are right around the corner, and before you go to the polls, here...
Decision 2022: Everything you need to know about this year’s election
Fifth district debate
Republican Congressman Bob Good and Democratic nominee Josh Throneburg debate
Virginia 5th District Candidates Bob Good And Josh Throneburg Met For Debate
Virginia 5th District Candidates Bob Good And Josh Throneburg Met For Debate