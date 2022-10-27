Cline seeking third term in House of Representatives

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - On a sunny Saturday, 6th District Republican Congressman Ben Cline is in Lexington, with staffers and campaign volunteers who are preparing to take his message door-to-door.

“Republicans are ready to get to work,” he tells the group of supporters. “I’m ready to go to work for this area, and I need your help to get there.”

Cline represented the area in the Virginia House of Delegates for 16 years.

He was first elected to Congress in 2018, and now faces Democratic challenger Jennifer Lewis in his bid for a third term.

Cline said he strives to represent the values of the 6th District.

“I grew up right here in Lexington, Rockbridge County. The values of the Shenandoah and Roanoke Valleys are values that are under attack by Washington: Faith, Family and Community,” Cline told WDBJ7 in an interview.

And whether the issue is his support for Virginia’s Right-to-Work Law or his opposition to abortion, Cline said he believes he is in sync with a majority of the voters in the district.

“Well, you have my vote, that’s for sure,” a resident told Cline as he went door-to-door in Buena Vista. “And I’m passing the word along to everybody I can find.”

“I think most folks are interested in making sure we focus on the economy and tackling inflation,” Cline told us. “That’s the main goal that we have when we take the majority in November.”

With the midterm elections, control of Congress is hanging in the balance.

Cline said he is confident Republicans will regain the majority in the House of Representatives, and he will be well-positioned to represent the interests of the 6th District.

“Hopefully in the majority we’ll be able to make a difference for the people here in the Shenandoah Valley and the Roanoke Valley,” Cline said, “with the Farm Bill coming up, with a number of other issues related to 81, transportation, tackling inflation, energy independence. We have a lot on our plate.”

Our interview with his Democratic challenger Jennifer Lewis aired Wednesday, and is also posted on this website.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.