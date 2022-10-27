Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Evidence of life on Mars could be under the surface, study suggests

Researchers say bacteria might be able to survive on Mars.
Researchers say bacteria might be able to survive on Mars.(Northwestern University, NASA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Ancient bacteria could be hidden on the surface of Mars.

Scientists, so far, have not found any proof of life on the planet, but researchers created Mars-like conditions in a lab to determine if bacteria and fungi would survive.

It turns out bacteria can survive for a least 280 million years if it was protected by the solar particles and ionizing radiation around the surface.

Researchers said Mars could have been livable billions of years ago, but it has since become like a frozen desert with temperatures 80 degrees below zero.

More on this study can be seen in Tuesday’s Astrobiology Journal.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truist Bank Robbery on Melrose in Roanoke... 10.26.2022
Roanoke Police searching for armed bank robber
Man taken into custody after three-hour barricade situation in Vinton
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
Joshua Aaron Dominguez, wanted on multiple charges including malicious wounding.
Suspect in Amherst County shooting arrested

Latest News

Lynchburg police searching for armed robber.
Lynchburg police searching for armed robber
FILE - Cars for sale line the road at a used auto dealership in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept....
Auto prices finally begin to creep down from inflated highs
Virginia Rural Health Association
Piedmont region receives $1 million in funding to expand treatment and prevention for Substance Use Disorder
FILE - New York literary agent Lucianne Goldberg addresses a large assembly of media outside...
Lucianne Goldberg, key figure in Clinton impeachment, dies