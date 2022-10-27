Fans head to Martinsville Speedway for NASCAR Playoff Penultimate Race weekend

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Race fans are making their way to the Martinsville Speedway for the upcoming NASCAR playoff penultimate race weekend.

“There’s a lot going on today,” said Clay Campbell, president of the Martinsville Speedway. “It’s a move in day for most of the setups down here in the midway. Behind us, we’ve got the track and the Whelen Modified tour are moving in for their event tonight, the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 200. Tomorrow, you’ll see about the same thing again with those haulers going out and the Xfinity haulers coming in for their Saturday race.”

The Martinsville Speedway is also celebrating its 75th anniversary by holding concerts, Halloween crafts, games and rides this weekend.

“We’ll be going through the campgrounds giving out prizes and celebrating with our fans, but really it’s just a thank you for all the fans that made our Speedway what it is today. Without them, we wouldn’t be celebrating our 75th,” added Campbell.

One of those fans has been coming from West Virginia to the Martinsville Speedway to watch NASCAR racing for over 30 years - and loves the more intimate experience of a smaller track.

“I just like the fans and you can bring your own beer to the track and get the track dogs here at Martinsville,” said Robert Etter, race fan. “I just like it for the people you meet from different parts of the United States. I know how many years I’ve been coming here. With the economy the way it is today, Martinsville could really use it.”

Another NASCAR fan is enjoying her first time at the Martinsville Speedway.

“I love that it’s very family oriented,” explained Taylor Clinkscales, race fan. “I like that we can park right here and it’s a quick walk to the track. My parents had been racing since they were teenagers. My dad used to build engines. So, to continue that tradition, especially with my kids, is wonderful.”

Thursday night, fans can get an autograph of their favorite driver at 7 p.m. before the race begins at 8 p.m.

