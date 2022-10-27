Hometown Local
Legal Aid Society offers free expert advice

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For more than 50 years, The Legal Aid Society of Roanoke Valley (LASRV) has worked to “provide equal access to justice for the poor and disenfranchised in the Roanoke Valley and surrounding areas.”

LASRV’s attorneys and staff have the goal of providing a full range of free expert legal services to identify and resolve the civil injustices facing low-income people and their families, especially now with increasing inflation, and the rising cost of health care and housing are impacting the poor more than ever.

Funds raised at the Tea for Justice event will be used 100% locally to those in our communities who need legal assistance the most, according to the organization. On Here @ Home, Natalie & Kate talked lawyers Mona Raza and Elizabeth Barbour about their specialties that specifically protect the poor and marginalized people.

Join Tea for Justice November 9, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Penthouse of Center in the Square.

