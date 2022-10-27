Hometown Local
Lynchburg City Schools receives funding for electric buses

The district had almost 20% fewer students take the SOLs in 2021.
The district had almost 20% fewer students take the SOLs in 2021.(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg City Schools will receive $9,875,000 in grant funding to purchase 25 clean, zero-emission school buses and charging infrastructure.

The grant comes from the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program.

The buses will replace older, less efficient diesel-powered buses.

“This award is a transformational investment in Lynchburg City Schools’ transportation infrastructure and is yet another example of LCS being on the leading edge of PK-12 school divisions in Virginia,” said Dr. Reid Wodicka, Deputy Superintendent of Operations and Strategic Planning. “Representing approximately a quarter of our school bus fleet, this investment will allow us to dramatically reduce the school division’s local environmental impact, will improve air quality and reduce noise for students and families in neighborhoods throughout the City, and will substantially reduce our cost of operation.”

“Lynchburg City Schools Transportation is excited to advance our fleet with these new buses. Electric buses are cleaner, quieter, and create a better transportation experience for students and transportation staff. We look forward to fully implementing this program, moving our school division into the future,” said Hope Custer, Director of Transportation.

The new school buses will be delivered over the next two years.

