Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Lynchburg Police partners with Horizon for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

By Bryan Womack
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -The Lynchburg Police Department is working with Horizon Behavioral Health for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The goal is to break the cycle of addiction and overdose deaths. Officials say it is as simple as dropping expired drugs off to one of their seven participating locations.

“We just want people to know that they don’t have to do anything, they don’t have to dump their medicines in another container. They can just bring everything as it is and just bring it on to drug take back day to one of our locations and we will dispose of it safely,” says Januwaa Davis, prevention program manager at Horizon Behavioral Health.

Prescription medications along with their containers will be completely destroyed and labels do not need to be removed. Sharps or syringes will not be accepted at any drop off locations.

The event will be held Saturday October 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Horizon Behavioral Health Building at 2215 Langhorne Road.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball Powerplay
Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $100k each
Truist Bank Robbery on Melrose in Roanoke... 10.26.2022
Roanoke Police searching for armed bank robber
Man taken into custody after three-hour barricade situation in Vinton
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago

Latest News

Martinsville Speedway
Fans head to Martinsville Speedway for NASCAR Playoff Penultimate Race weekend
The Central and Western Virginia chapter of the Alzheimer's Association has an upcoming Walk to...
Woman’s personal loss leads to support for Alzheimer’s cure
Bones and Booz
Virginia Museum of Natural History to host first Bonez and Booz Halloween event
Virginia Museum Of Natural History Hosts "Bonez And Booz" Event Saturday
Virginia Museum Of Natural History Hosts "Bonez And Booz" Event Saturday