Lynchburg Police partners with Horizon for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -The Lynchburg Police Department is working with Horizon Behavioral Health for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The goal is to break the cycle of addiction and overdose deaths. Officials say it is as simple as dropping expired drugs off to one of their seven participating locations.

“We just want people to know that they don’t have to do anything, they don’t have to dump their medicines in another container. They can just bring everything as it is and just bring it on to drug take back day to one of our locations and we will dispose of it safely,” says Januwaa Davis, prevention program manager at Horizon Behavioral Health.

Prescription medications along with their containers will be completely destroyed and labels do not need to be removed. Sharps or syringes will not be accepted at any drop off locations.

The event will be held Saturday October 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Horizon Behavioral Health Building at 2215 Langhorne Road.

