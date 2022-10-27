Hometown Local
Lynchburg police searching for armed robber

By Justin Geary
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is looking for an armed robber after an Express Lane 76 gas station was robbed Thursday morning.

Police say they responded at 8:43 a.m. to the 3000 block of Memorial Ave for a report of an armed robbery.

The person who called the police said the store was robbed by a man who displayed a knife. The robber fled the store on foot in the direction of Norma St with an unknown amount of cash.

Police say the robber was wearing tennis shoes, dark grey sweat pants, a light grey hoodie, a black ski mask and armed with a knife, according to surveillance footage from the gas station.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective C.T. Davis at 434-455-6166.

