Moms Under Pressure works with hypertensive pregnancy disorders

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It is estimated by medical experts that one in every 12 pregnancies is complicated by preeclampsia – a serious disease related to elevated blood pressure.

Huddle Up Moms and Carilion Clinic have created the “Moms Under Pressure” program, the aim of which is to educate, raise awareness and create the opportunity to empower marginalized patient populations with the focus on hypertensive disorders of pregnancy.

On Here @ Home, Natalie & Kate chatted with Jaclyn Nunziato from Huddle Up Moms and Brittanie Vogen from Carilion Clinic.

