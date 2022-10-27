Hometown Local
Piedmont region receives $1 million in funding to expand treatment and prevention for Substance Use Disorder

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Rural Health Association (VRHA) has received $1 million in funding to expand treatment and prevention services for substance use disorders in the City of Martinsville and Franklin, Henry and Patrick Counties.

VRHA plans to use this funding to establish the Virginia Piedmont Harm Reduction Coalition which will work to expand Comprehensive Harm Reduction programs to address substance use disorders in Franklin, Henry and Patrick Counties and the City of Martinsville.

According to VRHA, Comprehensive Harm Reduction is a set of public strategies intended to reduce the negative impact of drug use including HIV, hepatitis C, other infections, overdose and death among people who are unable or not ready to stop using drugs. The strategies include the distribution of sterile and disposal of used hypodermic needles and syringes, education, referral to drug treatment, testing and other health services.

VRHA says the Piedmont region has experienced a disproportionate share of overdoses related to substance use disorders, with particular concern to how quickly the overdose mortality rate is increasing. The NORC Walsh Center for Rural Health Analysis shows Martinsville had an increase of 24.1% of the drug overdose mortality rate in the previous five years.

Additional partners working with the Virginia Piedmont Harm Reduction Coalition include the New College Institute and Unite Us.

