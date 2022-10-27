Roanoke County continues to expand developments in the Tanglewood Mall area

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With Carilion Clinic’s announcement of adding a new mental health clinic to Tanglewood Mall, Roanoke County is continuing to look for development expansions in the area.

The 419 Town Center Plan focuses on improving transportation and business development around the Tanglewood Mall. Roanoke County has brought several restaurants and businesses to fill the empty spaces.

Officials are also planning to widen the interchange between 419 and 220 within the next two years.

The vice chairman of the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors explained how the county has even more plans for the area.

”This is something we’ve been consistently working on and you’re seeing the growth of the outparcels of 419 and the Tanglewood Center,” Jason Peters said. “You’re seeing two more restaurants that are coming here shortly, and Carilion is helping to generate that economic activity on this property.”

Roanoke County has received more than $60 million for transportation improvements around the Tanglewood area.

