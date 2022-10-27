Salem Police arrest man for string of larcenies

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Salem Police have made an arrest in connection with larcenies in the North District of the city.

Detectives got descriptions of the thief and the vehicle believed to be have been involved in a rash of thefts between October 3 and October 7, and arrested Tyrek Dyquan Caldwell, 24 of Roanoke.

He is charged with 14 criminal offenses including 3 counts of Interfering with the Property Rights of Another, 4 counts of Property Damage, 3 counts of Petit Larceny, and 4 counts of Breaking and Entering.

Caldwell is being held at the Western Virginia Regional Jail.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.