Sunshine returns with cooler temperatures

THURSDAY - FRIDAY

Drier and slightly cooler air filters in behind Wednesday’s front. Expect highs in the 60s and 70s for Thursday (near seasonable). Upper 50s and low 60s are forecast for Friday and will continue this way to start the weekend. Lows will be scattered around in the 40s for both Thursday and Friday night.

We'll see nice sunshine today with highs in the 60s.

THIS WEEKEND

Right now Saturday should be dry, but it looks like we increase our chances of showers Sunday and Monday (Halloween) as an area of low pressure from the Gulf of Mexico will attempt to slowly approach our hometowns. The timing of this system has bounced between model runs and could be delayed meaning the weekend could stay mostly dry! Showers will start to appear in our viewing area late Sunday and continue throughout the day on Monday.

Showers move in on Sunday. (WDBJ Weather)

Highs will be around 10 degrees cooler than what we saw this past weekend. Afternoon temperatures will read in the 50s and low 60s for both Saturday and Sunday.

HALLOWEEN PREVIEW:

Your Halloween forecast looks like it will have some scattered showers with it all thanks to a southerly flow bringing in some Gulf moisture. Keeping our eyes out for those trick-or-treaters to see if showers will still be around! Models aren’t in complete agreement if shower activity will still be around during trick-or-treating time. Stay with us as we fine-tune this part of the forecast throughout the workweek.

Showers Monday begin to exit as trick-or-treaters head out. (WDBJ Weather)

Scattered showers will hang around into early Tuesday morning with temperatures trying to warm back up to seasonable.

