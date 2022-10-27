Virginia Museum of Natural History to host first Bonez and Booz Halloween event

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Museum of Natural History is hosting its first ever Bonez and Booz Halloween event.

The festival will take place this Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The family friendly event will include fire performances, magic shows, costume contests and carnival games. They will also have live music and a beer garden outside for adults to enjoy.

Flashlight tours of the exhibits will be offered as well.

“I wanted to plan something that was specifically for families and their children for Halloween because around Martinsville, we don’t really have a lot for kids,” said Robbie Hendrix-Wirt, visitor services and events manager. “We have the Uptown trick or treating, of course, and some of the churches do their own little fall festivals. But, I wanted to be able to create an event where they can come and have a safe space to enjoy, play games and have fun.”

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids and can be bought at the door.

