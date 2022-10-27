Virginia’s individual income tax filing extension deadline looming

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tax is reminding taxpayers of the upcoming deadline for those that haven’t filed individual income taxes for 2021.

The department says taxpayers must file by the November 1st deadline to be eligible for the one-time income rebates of up to either $250 for single filers and $500 for married couples filing jointly.

“Like last year, we encourage taxpayers to file electronically and to request a refund, if you have one coming, via direct deposit,” said Tax Commissioner Craig Burns. “We’d also like to remind taxpayers that to be eligible for the one-time income tax rebates, they’ll need to file by November 1. Generally, it takes up to two weeks to process an electronically-filed return, and up to eight weeks to process a paper return.”

The Department of Taxation wants taxpayers to keep these important details in mind:

If you have questions about your return and need more information, visit the Virginia Tax website or contact the Virginia Tax Customer Service hotline at 804.367.8031.

