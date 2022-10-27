West End Center holds Spooky Sprint Spectacular

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a way to burn off all the candy you’ll be eating this Halloween.

The West End Center, which serves about 150 children each year who live in Roanoke’s most disadvantaged neighborhoods, is expanding its annual Spooky Sprint 5K in a Spooky Spectacular. The event includes a 5K run, costume contest, children’s activities, wellness information and food.

Sign up for the run here: Spooky Sprint 5K 2022 and watch the video to see WEC’s Karen Pillis & Deseree Stanfield preview the event,

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.