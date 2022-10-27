Woman charged with felonies after hit-and-run at Christiansburg High School

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Christiansburg woman has been charged with felonies after a hit-and-run at Christiansburg High School Tuesday, according to the Town of Christiansburg.

Police say the investigation revealed the hit-and-run occurred after a fight between juveniles.

Police say they saw 45-year-old Freddie Nicole McKenzie-Barnes hit two Christiansburg High School staff members, one a teacher and the other an administrator, while attempting to leave the parking lot.

McKenzie-Barnes was charged with two counts of felony hit-and-run and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Christiansburg Police and Montgomery County Public Schools are still investigating the initial altercation between the juveniles.

The town says additional charges might be coming.

