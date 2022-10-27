Woman’s personal loss leads to support for Alzheimer’s cure

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Central and Western Virginia chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association has an upcoming Walk To End Alzheimer’s event in Lynchburg.

One volunteer has been participating in the chapter’s events for years and it comes after suffering a personal loss.

“My father was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, and he died in 2008. I think the most difficult part was watching him regress and being able to do the things he was so good at,” says Patricia Aronson, Professor of Athletic Training at University of Lynchburg.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, data shows an estimated 6.5 million Americans aged 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s in 2022. Seventy-three percent are age 75 or older.

Aronson raises hundreds of dollars each year to make sure that other families can get the help they need. She says you should never be afraid to ask for help.

“To think forward and to put your resources in order while your loves ones still can help with those plans. They should be a part of that plans as much as they can…sigh…don’t be afraid to ask for help,” she says.

The walk starts Saturday October 29 at 8 a.m. on Tradewynd Drive. The chapter has raised more than $60,000 with the goal to raise $115,000 by the end of the year.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.