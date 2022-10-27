Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Woman’s personal loss leads to support for Alzheimer’s cure

By Bryan Womack
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Central and Western Virginia chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association has an upcoming Walk To End Alzheimer’s event in Lynchburg.

One volunteer has been participating in the chapter’s events for years and it comes after suffering a personal loss.

“My father was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, and he died in 2008. I think the most difficult part was watching him regress and being able to do the things he was so good at,” says Patricia Aronson, Professor of Athletic Training at University of Lynchburg.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, data shows an estimated 6.5 million Americans aged 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s in 2022. Seventy-three percent are age 75 or older.

Aronson raises hundreds of dollars each year to make sure that other families can get the help they need. She says you should never be afraid to ask for help.

“To think forward and to put your resources in order while your loves ones still can help with those plans. They should be a part of that plans as much as they can…sigh…don’t be afraid to ask for help,” she says.

The walk starts Saturday October 29 at 8 a.m. on Tradewynd Drive. The chapter has raised more than $60,000 with the goal to raise $115,000 by the end of the year.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball Powerplay
Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $100k each
Truist Bank Robbery on Melrose in Roanoke... 10.26.2022
Roanoke Police searching for armed bank robber
Man taken into custody after three-hour barricade situation in Vinton
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago

Latest News

Martinsville Speedway
Fans head to Martinsville Speedway for NASCAR Playoff Penultimate Race weekend
The Lynchburg Police Department is working with Horizon Behavioral Health for National...
Lynchburg Police partners with Horizon for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
Bones and Booz
Virginia Museum of Natural History to host first Bonez and Booz Halloween event
Virginia Museum Of Natural History Hosts "Bonez And Booz" Event Saturday
Virginia Museum Of Natural History Hosts "Bonez And Booz" Event Saturday