Across our hometowns, some groups getting into Halloween spirit early

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Kool Kids Party Bus partnered with multiple community organizations to host Bike or Treat Saturday.

They want to go beyond giving kids candy on this holiday. Clothes including coats, school supplies and boxes of food will be given to families who need them.

The organization will also collect names of families who need turkeys for thanksgiving.

“I just want the kids to see that as a community, how we could come together and we can do something,” said Kool Kids owner Melvin Ward. “And once kids keep seeing that you’re doing something positive. And I just want them to pick up and see what we’re doing. so they can pick and keep it going.”

Ward says he is hoping to make this an annual event for the NW community.

WHO: Kool Kids

WHAT: Bike or Treat

WHEN: Saturday, October 29th at 3 p.m.

WHERE: 1717 Peters Creek Rd, Roanoke VA 24017

