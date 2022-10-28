American Red Cross of Virginia asking for public’s help with blood donations

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The American Red Cross is reminding our hometowns to donate blood, in hopes of preventing a blood shortage as the holiday season approaches.

Data from the Red Cross show more than 28,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day in the U.S.

Officials are asking people to keep up the momentum.

“We know this is a busy time of year where many of us are pulled in different directions, but those emergencies that blood are required to help treat don’t take a break as we move to the holiday season. That’s where you, the donor, play a critical role in supporting those hospitals,” says Jonathan McNamara, Communications Director of The American Red Cross Virginia Region.

The Red Cross says you if are not able to donate blood or platelets, you can also help by volunteering.

