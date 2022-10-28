BJ’s Wholesale Club announces Thanksgiving closure

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/BJ’s & Business Wire Release) - BJ’s Wholesale Club, a membership warehouse retailer with a store in Roanoke, has announced it will be closed Thursday, November 24 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

“Our team members demonstrate hard work and dedication day in and day out, to both our members and communities. So as the holiday season approaches, it’s important for them to be able to spend well-deserved time off with family and loved ones,” said Jeff Desroches, Executive Vice President, Chief Operations Officer, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “2022 marks the 16th consecutive year we are keeping our doors closed on Thanksgiving Day, but we are looking forward to welcoming our members back into the club so they can continue shopping our unmatched holiday deals.”

Target, Best Buy and Kohl’s have also announced Thanksgiving closures for 2022.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holiday Hours*:

Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24: Closed

Black Friday, Nov. 25: 8 a.m. open

Saturday, Dec. 24: 8 a.m. open

Sunday, Dec. 25: Closed

Saturday, Dec. 31: 8 a.m. open

Sunday, Jan. 1: 9 a.m. open

*Select clubs will have extended closing hours prior to Thanksgiving as well as throughout the holiday season. Check with your local club or BJs.com/locations for those extended hours or for specialty hours such as BJ’s Optical.

