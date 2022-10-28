Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Blue Ridge Nightmares gears up for Halloween weekend

Blue Ridge Nightmares kids running.
Organizers will also host a ‘Not So Scary Matinee’ for families.
By Janay Reece
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:36 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The season finale of one of Roanoke’s most spooky attractions is taking place Halloween weekend.

Blue Ridge Nightmares is preparing new experiences for the entire family.

Blue Ridge Nightmares is an artistic haunted house/haunted attraction with details and concepts inspired by Roanoke’s history.

It is the home creating a haunting scene during the month of October, where several recreations of historic Roanoke Valley businesses have been trapped in the past.

The attraction is in partnership with New York and Hollywood creative director and special effects artist, Anthony Giordano, who has worked to build the attraction inside a 60,000 sq. ft. warehouse in downtown Roanoke.

The organizers will also hold a ‘Not So Scary Matinee’ Saturday, October 29 and Sunday, October 30 at 4:00 pm for younger children. It will give kids and their families an inside look of Blue Ridge Nightmares.

Blur Ridge Nightmares is located at 1910 9th Street in the historic Roanoke Industrial Center.

The attraction benefits Center in the Square.

For ticket information, you can head over to their Facebook page or stop by blueridgenightmares.com

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball Powerplay
Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $100k each
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
Freddie Nicole McKenzie-Barnes mugshot
Woman charged after hit-and-run at Christiansburg High School
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
Roanoke County has received $60 million in funding
Roanoke County continues to expand developments in the Tanglewood Mall area

Latest News

Highs only climb into the 50s to near 60 through the weekend.
Friday October 28, Morning FastCast
Historic Millwald Theatre
Millwald Theatre’s prepares for grand re-opening
Trunk or Treat
Halloween arrives early in Salem thanks to Kazim Shrine Circus
Weather Talk Live - Thursday, October 27 Evening Update
Weather Talk Live - Thursday, October 27 Evening Update