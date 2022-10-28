Blue Ridge Nightmares gears up for Halloween weekend

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The season finale of one of Roanoke’s most spooky attractions is taking place Halloween weekend.

Blue Ridge Nightmares is preparing new experiences for the entire family.

Blue Ridge Nightmares is an artistic haunted house/haunted attraction with details and concepts inspired by Roanoke’s history.

It is the home creating a haunting scene during the month of October, where several recreations of historic Roanoke Valley businesses have been trapped in the past.

The attraction is in partnership with New York and Hollywood creative director and special effects artist, Anthony Giordano, who has worked to build the attraction inside a 60,000 sq. ft. warehouse in downtown Roanoke.

The organizers will also hold a ‘Not So Scary Matinee’ Saturday, October 29 and Sunday, October 30 at 4:00 pm for younger children. It will give kids and their families an inside look of Blue Ridge Nightmares.

Blur Ridge Nightmares is located at 1910 9th Street in the historic Roanoke Industrial Center.

The attraction benefits Center in the Square.

For ticket information, you can head over to their Facebook page or stop by blueridgenightmares.com

