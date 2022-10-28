Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Danville job fair will have over 50 employers with more than 1,300 open positions

Danville Job and Resource Fair
Danville Job and Resource Fair(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Community College is partnering with local organizations to host a community Job and Resource Fair.

The Job and Resource Fair will be at the Community Market in Danville this Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More than 50 employers from the area will be there looking to fill over 1,300 open positions.

The job fair is free and open to everyone regardless of job experience.

“People can just show up,” said Jerry Wallace, President of Danville Community College. “We’re just going to ask that they sign in at the table, so we can connect them to the resources that are available. Everybody’s welcome to come. Bring your children bring anybody. We want to make sure that they feel comfortable and that they’re welcomed.”

Over 30 different social services, health organizations, and other community resources will also be there to assist citizens.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball Powerplay
Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $100k each
Freddie Nicole McKenzie-Barnes mugshot
Woman charged after hit-and-run at Christiansburg High School
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
Roanoke County has received $60 million in funding
Roanoke County continues to expand developments in Tanglewood Mall area
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’

Latest News

WDBJ7 Logo
Multimedia Journalist
Radial To Add 400 Jobs
Averett University Holds Business Fest
VA Ready Initiative Reskills Workers For Jobs