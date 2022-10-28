Danville job fair will have over 50 employers with more than 1,300 open positions

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Community College is partnering with local organizations to host a community Job and Resource Fair.

The Job and Resource Fair will be at the Community Market in Danville this Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More than 50 employers from the area will be there looking to fill over 1,300 open positions.

The job fair is free and open to everyone regardless of job experience.

“People can just show up,” said Jerry Wallace, President of Danville Community College. “We’re just going to ask that they sign in at the table, so we can connect them to the resources that are available. Everybody’s welcome to come. Bring your children bring anybody. We want to make sure that they feel comfortable and that they’re welcomed.”

Over 30 different social services, health organizations, and other community resources will also be there to assist citizens.

