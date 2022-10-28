FFE Week 9 Player of the Week: Jahzae Kimbrough

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two weeks ago, Patrick Henry lost its second game of the season in a shootout with Cave Spring.

“After the game it was kind of disappointed, because I think we went into the game thinking that they weren’t a good football team, but they really are a good football team,” says senior wide receiver Jahzae Kimbrough.

That’s when the Patriots looked to flip their luck against Christiansburg.

“Big game for us. Important to come bounce back after a loss,” points out Head Coach Alan Fiddler.

“Try not to use level one loss be another one. We can just boost everybody up, try to make them better,” says Kimbrough, who provided that boost posting 110 yards on 5 catches and three touchdowns, one by land and two by air. The efforts resulted in a dominant Patriots rebound win 37-14.

“We’ve been able to hand it to him and throw it to him,” says Coach Fiddler. “He is a strong kid that’s got really good speed. You get him in open field and it makes good things happen.”

“I really didn’t even notice,” Kimbrough recalls. “I just wanted to get the win; we played as a team. That’s all it really matters at that point, just to win. My line blocked well, quarterback through good balls. We just played good, good chemistry together,” crediting Kimbrough’s ability to adapt and produce in big situations.

“Jahzae is a versatile player. He’s one of the best football players in the area. You know, he’s done a lot of different things for us. He’s had to play running back the past few weeks with some injuries and filled in, did a great job with that, but he’s really dangerous, sell out a wide receiver and we saw that Friday night,” adds Coach Fiddler.

