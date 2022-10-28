Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Former Virginia correctional officer indicted on sex crime charges

On Oct. 26, Andrew Edward Reilly, 30, of Henrico was arrested on three indictments for carnal...
On Oct. 26, Andrew Edward Reilly, 30, of Henrico was arrested on three indictments for carnal knowledge of a prisoner by an officer.(Hawaii News Now/File)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A former Virginia correctional officer, who was in line to become a deputy sheriff in Chesterfield, has been indicted on sex crime charges.

On Oct. 26, Andrew Edward Reilly, 30, of Henrico was arrested on three indictments for carnal knowledge of a prisoner by an officer.

The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office says the Department of Corrections conducted an investigation that showed that the incidents happened at the Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women between 2020-2021.

Before the allegations came to light, the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office says Reilly left his job at the correctional center to become a deputy at the sheriff’s office.

Upon graduating from the pre-certified academy, Reilly was assigned to jail security in November 2021.

The sheriff’s office says during his probationary period, Reilly was fired from his position as a deputy sheriff once they learned about the indictments.

He is now being held at the Central Virginia Regional Jail without bond.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball Powerplay
Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $100k each
Freddie Nicole McKenzie-Barnes mugshot
Woman charged after hit-and-run at Christiansburg High School
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
Roanoke County has received $60 million in funding
Roanoke County continues to expand developments in Tanglewood Mall area
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’

Latest News

The 2022 Kazim Shrine Circus takes place several times throughout the weekend at the Salem...
Kazim Shrine Circus kicks off at the Salem Civic Center
Blue Ridge Partnership for Health Science Careers
Here @ Home learns how a partnership supports future employees of the healthcare industry
Student disciplined after Bath County social media threat
Halloween Safety
Lynchburg Fire offers safety tips ahead of Halloween
A death is being investigated on Marshall Avenue in SW Roanoke... 10.28.2022
One taken into custody after Roanoke shooting death