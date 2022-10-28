Halloween arrives early in Salem thanks to Kazim Shrine Circus

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Hundreds of families in all kinds of costumes waited in line for the free Trunk or Treat event.

On Thursday, October 27th, the Kazim Shrine Circus hosted the event for the first time at the Salem Civic Center.

The event is one day before the 2022 circus takes place.

Organizers at the event told us they were happy with the turnout at the event.

It was a way of giving back to the community and getting families excited for the show this year.

And the kids were excited to dress up and get all the sweets.

“People that want to have fun. It’s fun for our community. And it’s fun for everyone,” said Charlei Mitchell who was dressed as a ladybug. “And some people just love candy. Candy everywhere.”

