Here @ Home learns how a partnership supports future employees of the healthcare industry

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In Southwest Virginia, the health care industry is on the hunt for future employees.

It’s a growing market that employs more than 41,000 people in the Roanoke Region and by 2029 the local experts expects 7 percent more jobs to come to the area.

So to talk about the opportunities and how companies are inspiring the next round of researchers and healthcare providers Here @ Home spoke with area leaders including Cynthia Lawrence with the Blue Ridge Partnership for Health Science Careers, Jason Suhr with Roanoke County Public Schools and Dr. William Hazel Jr. with the Claude Moore Charitable Foundation.

During the conversation they explained how the Blue Ridge Partnership is unique to the region and is encouraging students and adults to start careers in the healthcare industry.

