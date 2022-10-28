Hometown Local
Here @ Home looks at history of sports club

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Love sports? Talking about sports? Watching sports? The Roanoke Valley Sports Club is for you.

Natalie & Kate chatted with the club’s Vice President, Brad Mullins, along with Dave Ross to find out more about the history of this club and the speakers it has that inspire sports fanatics.

Watch the video to see the chat and click RoanokeValleySportsClub.com for more information.

