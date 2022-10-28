Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Here’s what you need to know about Medicare Open Enrollment

By Natalie Faunce
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s important for Medicare-eligible individuals to take the time now to consider everything that is involved in their health plans and make their selection by the Dec. 7 deadline.

Healthcare can be expensive, so picking the right insurance plan for your healthcare needs and budget is particularly important during times of high inflation. The right plan can help you stretch your healthcare dollars.

To help educate Medicare-eligible viewers and their caregivers about this decision, Natalie sits down with a local Medicare expert from Humana who provides useful tips on what people should consider when selecting their 2023 plans.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball Powerplay
Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $100k each
Freddie Nicole McKenzie-Barnes mugshot
Woman charged after hit-and-run at Christiansburg High School
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
Roanoke County has received $60 million in funding
Roanoke County continues to expand developments in Tanglewood Mall area
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’

Latest News

Here @ Home Looks at History of Sports Club
Here @ Home looks at history of sports club
Here @ Home Looks at History of Sports Club
Here @ Home Looks at History of Sports Club
Partnership Supports Future Employees of Healthcare Industry
Partnership Supports Future Employees of Healthcare Industry
Liberty football inks Freeze through 2030
Lynchburg Fire Offers Safety Tips Ahead of Halloween
Lynchburg Fire Offers Safety Tips Ahead of Halloween