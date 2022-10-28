Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Roanoke Ballet Theatre presents “Dracula”

Production of the classic tale takes the Jefferson Center stage on Saturday, October 29 for two shows
Roanoke Ballet Theatre brings the classic tale to life, just in time for Halloween weekend
Roanoke Ballet Theatre brings the classic tale to life, just in time for Halloween weekend(Roanoke Ballet Theatre)
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Dracula will take the stage as a ballet on Saturday at the Jefferson Center.

The story follows Dracula, as he launches his reign of terror following the tragic loss of his wife.

Centuries later, a lawyer, Jonathan Harker travels to Transylvania to finalize a real estate deal with the Count.

Dancer Rolando Sarabia plays Harker.

“My character is noble and dutiful and so romantic, and you know loving my wife. And his character is really bad, and everyone knows how Dracula is. I am kind of the one from the town, the village, and I go to sell him a house in his palace. And he’s trying to kill me, and the whole story,” explains Sarabia.

Depicting the classic story as a ballet does come with its challenges, but Sarabia says the audience will be able to follow the plot.

“Putting together such a nice story in ballet, it’s not super easy to do, because remember the dancer doesn’t talk, we have to mimic with the ballet steps,” says Sarabia.

According to Roanoke Ballet Theatre, the cast consists of more than 50 dancers, including 26 youth from the Roanoke Valley.

Sarabia says the show is a blend of modern and classic, and is a great way for families to enjoy the Halloween weekend.

“That’s also really important, because what a better season to do Dracula than in Halloween season,” says Sarabia.

If you’d like to buy tickets to the show, here’s the link.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball Powerplay
Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $100k each
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
Freddie Nicole McKenzie-Barnes mugshot
Woman charged after hit-and-run at Christiansburg High School
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
Roanoke County has received $60 million in funding
Roanoke County continues to expand developments in the Tanglewood Mall area

Latest News

Organizers will also host a ‘Not So Scary Matinee’ for families.
Blue Ridge Nightmares gears up for Halloween weekend
Highs only climb into the 50s to near 60 through the weekend.
Friday October 28, Morning FastCast
Historic Millwald Theatre
Millwald Theatre’s prepares for grand re-opening
Trunk or Treat
Halloween arrives early in Salem thanks to Kazim Shrine Circus