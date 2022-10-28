Hometown Local
‘It’s amazing’: 4-year-old boy gaining national attention with his dribbling skills

A boy in Kentucky has become a dribbling sensation at 4 years old. (Source: WLEX, INSTAGRAM, @AJ_LOVETOBALL, CNN, Instagram/@aj_lovetoball)
By Austin Pollack
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WLEX) - You may want to remember this 4-year-old dribbling sensation from Kentucky.

Andrew Tribble said his son AJ Tribble wants to dribble a basketball from morning to night.

“From when he wakes up to when he goes to sleep, it’s dribbling the ball, watching some basketball. It’s always basketball,” Andrew Tribble said.

AJ’s father says his son is his best friend, and they spend time together daily watching and playing basketball.

“Just to see him at his age doing the stuff he does, it’s amazing,” Andrew Tribble said.

The father speaks of his son with a twinkle in his eye.

“When he was younger, I bought him a mini rim. He would sit and shoot at it all day with his pacifier in his mouth,” Andrew Tribble said.

AJ said he loves dribbling but also enjoys slam dunks.

“As long as he’s happy, I’m going to keep pushing as far as he wants to go with it,” Andrew Tribble said. “I wouldn’t trade him for the world.”

