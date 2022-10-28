Hometown Local
Kazim Shrine Circus kicks off at the Salem Civic Center

By Janay Reece
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The circus returns to the Roanoke Valley!

The Kazim Shrine Circus gave the WDBJ7 Mornin’ team a behind-the-scenes look at the show.

The circus has transformed the Salem Civic Center into the big top, and there are a few new friends inside—including Sky Cycle and former America’s Got Talent contestant Bone Breakers.

The 2022 Kazim Shrine Circus takes place several times throughout the weekend.

  • Friday, October 28 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, October 29 at 10 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
  • Sunday, October 30 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.

