Liberty football inks Freeze through 2030

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Liberty University football team made a statement Friday, believing they have the right leader for the program for the next eight years.

According to ESPN, Hugh Freeze will average just under $5 million per year through 2030. The contract is fully guaranteed.

The annual salary will make Freeze the highest-paid Group of Five coach in 2023 after Cincinnati moves to the Big 12.

Liberty is 33-12 under Freeze over 4 seasons, including three bowl wins.

The Flames are currently 7-1.

