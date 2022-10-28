Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Liberty football inks Freeze through 2030

(Liberty Athletics)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Liberty University football team made a statement Friday, believing they have the right leader for the program for the next eight years.

According to ESPN, Hugh Freeze will average just under $5 million per year through 2030. The contract is fully guaranteed.

The annual salary will make Freeze the highest-paid Group of Five coach in 2023 after Cincinnati moves to the Big 12.

Liberty is 33-12 under Freeze over 4 seasons, including three bowl wins.

The Flames are currently 7-1.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball Powerplay
Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $100k each
Freddie Nicole McKenzie-Barnes mugshot
Woman charged after hit-and-run at Christiansburg High School
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
Roanoke County has received $60 million in funding
Roanoke County continues to expand developments in Tanglewood Mall area
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’

Latest News

FILE - Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute...
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen announce divorce after 13 years
NC State comes back to top Virginia Tech
NC State football comes back late to edge Virginia Tech
Martinsville Speedway
Fans head to Martinsville Speedway for NASCAR playoff penultimate race weekend
FFE Team Of The Week: Brookville Bees
Team Of The Week: Brookville Bees