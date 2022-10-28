Liberty football inks Freeze through 2030
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Liberty University football team made a statement Friday, believing they have the right leader for the program for the next eight years.
According to ESPN, Hugh Freeze will average just under $5 million per year through 2030. The contract is fully guaranteed.
The annual salary will make Freeze the highest-paid Group of Five coach in 2023 after Cincinnati moves to the Big 12.
Liberty is 33-12 under Freeze over 4 seasons, including three bowl wins.
The Flames are currently 7-1.
