Lynchburg Fire offers safety tips ahead of Halloween

Halloween Safety
Halloween Safety(WDBJ7)
By Kate Capodanno
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - As families finish up their costumes and trick-or-treating plans, the Lynchburg Fire Department wants to offer a few safety tips for Halloween.

Here @ Home traveled to the Hill City and took a walk with Chief Greg Wormser to hear ways parents can protect their little monsters during this spooky season.

He said trick-or-treaters should not be sneaking in the shadows; instead, find ways to make sure they are seen.

“We know everybody wants to have a cool costume, and it’s hard to have something reflective on your costume. But something reflective is super important; that way they’re easily seen,” Chief Wormser said.

Adding a reflective element could mean getting reflective tape, a snap-on bracelet, glow sticks or having an adult add a reflective vest to the outfit.

The department’s Public Education Specialist Jennifer Mayberry also said lanterns and flashlights will bring attention to children in the dark.

Plus, the costumes need to be more than a fashion statement; they need to be functional.

“When you’re choosing a costume for your child, make sure that it’s not flowing, so that something’s going to catch it, snag it, make the child trip and fall. Make sure it’s fire resistant to help prevent the costume catching on fire,” Mayberry said. “Make sure the masks have either very large holes in them. Or that you use makeup instead of the mask. Because small holes means it’s going to be hard for that child to see. And they definitely need to be seeing where they’re going.”

If you have older children, make sure there is a clear set of plans in place before they head out with friends.

It’s fine to drop them off in a a neighborhood to walk with friends, but set expectations, Chief Wormser said.

Tell them to stay with their group, establish a route and understand about how long it will take them to return to their pick-up point, he said.

Trick-or-treaters also should be told to only go to homes that look inviting, meaning the house should have its lights on and maybe decorations outside. Also tell children to never go inside someone’s home, just stay at the doorway, Mayberry said.

The Lynchburg Fire Department also offered tips to drivers to remind them to be patient and alert Monday night as they drive through different neighborhoods.

“Just take some extra care going home, you know, be cautious, especially as you approach your neighborhood. Statistically, accidents like that happen much closer to home than they do anywhere else,” Chief Wormser said.

For anyone decorating for parties this weekend or planning something fun for their porch Monday, the department also recommends avoiding open flames and replacing candles with battery operated lights instead.

