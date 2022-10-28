Man arrested for killing of Roanoke teen

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been extradited back to Virginia after being tracked to Houston, Texas for the killing of a teenage boy.

Demarco C. Jackson, 23 of Roanoke, is charged with First-Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony for the death of 15-year-old Demarion Sanders.

Jackson was found in Houston September 24 and taken into custody by the US Marshals Service, and refused extradition. Extradition papers were finally signed October 11, and after the extradition process and travel, he is now in the Roanoke City Jail.

The shooting took place September 3 in the 1000 block of Palm Avenue NW. Police found Sanders with a critical gunshot wound; paramedics declared him dead on scene.

