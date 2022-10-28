Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Man arrested for killing of Roanoke teen

Demarco Jackson mugshot
Demarco Jackson mugshot(Roanoke City Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been extradited back to Virginia after being tracked to Houston, Texas for the killing of a teenage boy.

Demarco C. Jackson, 23 of Roanoke, is charged with First-Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony for the death of 15-year-old Demarion Sanders.

Jackson was found in Houston September 24 and taken into custody by the US Marshals Service, and refused extradition. Extradition papers were finally signed October 11, and after the extradition process and travel, he is now in the Roanoke City Jail.

The shooting took place September 3 in the 1000 block of Palm Avenue NW. Police found Sanders with a critical gunshot wound; paramedics declared him dead on scene.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball Powerplay
Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $100k each
Freddie Nicole McKenzie-Barnes mugshot
Woman charged after hit-and-run at Christiansburg High School
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
Roanoke County has received $60 million in funding
Roanoke County continues to expand developments in Tanglewood Mall area
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’

Latest News

Sentencing is scheduled for January 2023
Virginia man accused of causing destruction during Capitol insurrection enters guilty plea
The American Red Cross
American Red Cross of Virginia asking for public’s help with blood donations
Chatham Treats On Main Street
Botetourt Co. 100th Anniversary For Arkay
Botetourt Co. 100th Anniversary For Arkay