Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

NC State football comes back late to edge Virginia Tech

Wolfpack 22, Hokies 21
NC State comes back to top Virginia Tech
NC State comes back to top Virginia Tech(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - NC State turned on the jets in the fourth quarter as they came back from 18 points down to edge Virginia Tech 22-21 on Thursday night at Carter-Finley Stadium.

The Wolfpack gave up three unanswered touchdowns in the second half after leading the Hokies 3-0 at the half. Virginia Tech’s Grant Wells threw for 243 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for two more scores to go up 21-3.

MJ Morris came in at quarterback in the second half and led state to victory. He connected with Thayer Thomas for two touchdowns including the game winner. Thomas ended up with 118 yards receiving. Morris threw for 265 yards in the win.

NC State has won 15 straight games at Carter-Finley stadium. The win gives the Wolfpack its 6th win making them bowl eligible.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball Powerplay
Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $100k each
Freddie Nicole McKenzie-Barnes mugshot
Woman charged after hit-and-run at Christiansburg High School
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
Roanoke County has received $60 million in funding
Roanoke County continues to expand developments in Tanglewood Mall area
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’

Latest News

FILE - Georgia football coach Vince Dooley is carried off the field after Georgia defeated...
Former Georgia football coach Vince Dooley, led Bulldogs to ‘80 national title, dies at 90
Liberty football inks Freeze through 2030
FILE - Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute...
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen announce divorce after 13 years
Martinsville Speedway
Fans head to Martinsville Speedway for NASCAR playoff penultimate race weekend