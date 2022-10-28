Pittsylvania County hosts first Treats on Main Street Halloween event

CHATHAM, Va. (WDBJ) - Pittsylvania County organized Treats on Main Street in Chatham for the first time this year.

Over 20 businesses on Main Street signed up to hand out candy to trick-or-treaters Friday night.

“By providing an environment that’s right here in the community and only participating with county departments and employees of the county, hopefully they will feel safe, have fun and have a good time,” said Holly Stanfield, Pittsylvania County Administration HR manager.

In previous years, the county held a pumpkin-carving contest for employees only. They wanted to expand the festivities for the entire community this year.

“When we started talking about that again this year, it kind of evolved into, okay, how can we involve the businesses here at Chatham? Then, it evolved into, how can we involve the citizens and their family? So, we kind of ended up with Treats on Main and we’ve had a great reception to it so far,” added Stanfield.

Businesses had Treats on Main Street signs posted on their doors to let people know they were giving out candy.

“We participate in this to further the goodness of the community. We love seeing all the kids smiling. It’s Halloween and it’s bringing good spirits to the community,” explained Travis Stinnett, co-owner of J+T’s on the Main.

There are some benefits to community-organized Halloween events that could make it less frightful than traditional trick or treating.

“Having it here, we know where the candy is coming from,” said Kaylyn McCluster, deputy clerk for the board of supervisors. “We’ve made those purchases as well as the businesses in the town. I feel it is a much safer avenue for the children to do. It is going to be in the afternoon. It’s not in the evening. It won’t be getting dark. It just gives them an extra opportunity to come out for something safe. They don’t have to go off of Main Street.”

They plan to host Treats on Main Street again next year.

