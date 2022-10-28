Hometown Local
Quiet weather continues

Cooler temperatures plus the chance for rain return!
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:50 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
  • Cooler than normal trend starts Friday
  • Southerly flow moves in this weekend bringing chance for showers Sunday
  • Widespread rain expected for first half of the day on Halloween

FRIDAY

Don’t need the umbrellas for the rest of this week as high pressure moves in. You will want the jackets and sweaters though as cooler air filters in. High temperatures today will only reach the upper 50s and low 60s.

Highs only climb into the 50s to near 60 through the weekend.
These cooler than normal temperatures will continue throughout the weekend. Lows will be scattered around in the upper 30s and 40s for both Thursday and Friday night.

THIS WEEKEND

We are tracking an area of low pressure from the Gulf of Mexico that will head our way this weekend bringing us some rainfall. Right now Saturday should be dry with clouds thickening up. Looks like we increase our chances for showers to arrive Sunday evening and continue throughout most of Monday (Halloween).

Showers head our way later Sunday and continue into the first part of Halloween.
Highs will be around 10 degrees cooler than what we saw this past weekend. Afternoon temperatures will read in the 50s and low 60s for both Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows will be scattered around in the upper 30s and low-mid 40s.

RAIN DETAILS:

  • Dry for Saturday
  • Most models show rain arriving near dinnertime Sunday evening (~6PM)- Subject to change with new model runs
  • Showers become more widespread into Monday morning
  • Rain becomes hit-or-miss around trick-or-treat time Monday
  • Around .50-1″ of rain is expected Sunday night through Monday
Widespread rain at first, then showers become scattered by sunset.
HALLOWEEN PREVIEW:

Right now rain will be with us especially for the first part of the day. Most models are hinting at showers to become hit-or-miss late afternoon and continuing that way overnight. High temperatures Monday will still read cooler than normal in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Spotty showers will be exiting the region by Monday evening.
Spotty showers will hang around into early Tuesday morning with temperatures trying to warm back up to seasonable. Expect drier conditions by Wednesday.

