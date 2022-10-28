Hometown Local
Richmond Police Officer arrested, charged with rape

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond Police officer is in police custody after being indicted by a multi-jurisdictional grand jury on rape and aggravated sexual battery charges.

Officer Jean Assad was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 27 after the grand jury indicted him. He is being held without bond.

Richmond Police said Assad has been with the department since June 2017. He is now on leave without pay status as the department continues its investigation.

