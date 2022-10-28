Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

One taken into custody after Roanoke shooting death

A death is being investigated on Marshall Avenue in SW Roanoke... 10.28.2022
A death is being investigated on Marshall Avenue in SW Roanoke... 10.28.2022(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is in custody in connection with the shooting death of a man in southwest Roanoke.

About 8:25 a.m. October 28, Roanoke Police were called about a person with a gunshot wound in the 900 block of Marshall Avenue SW. Officers found a man with what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound on the porch of a home in the area. Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced him dead. His name will be released after family is notified.

Witnesses told police the shooter had run inside the home after the shooting, and police determined he was barricaded in the attic. The RPD Tactical Response Team arrived and a crisis negotiator began communicating with the man by phone. The man eventually walked out and was taken into custody about 9:45 a.m. His name has not yet been released.

Police say there is no danger to the community from this incident.

One person was shot to death at a home on Marshall Avenue in Roanoke... 10.28.22
One person was shot to death at a home on Marshall Avenue in Roanoke... 10.28.22(WDBJ)

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball Powerplay
Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $100k each
Freddie Nicole McKenzie-Barnes mugshot
Woman charged after hit-and-run at Christiansburg High School
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
Roanoke County has received $60 million in funding
Roanoke County continues to expand developments in Tanglewood Mall area
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’

Latest News

The 2022 Kazim Shrine Circus takes place several times throughout the weekend at the Salem...
Kazim Shrine Circus kicks off at the Salem Civic Center
Blue Ridge Partnership for Health Science Careers
Here @ Home learns how a partnership supports future employees of the healthcare industry
Student disciplined after Bath County social media threat
Halloween Safety
Lynchburg Fire offers safety tips ahead of Halloween