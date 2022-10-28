One taken into custody after Roanoke shooting death

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is in custody in connection with the shooting death of a man in southwest Roanoke.

About 8:25 a.m. October 28, Roanoke Police were called about a person with a gunshot wound in the 900 block of Marshall Avenue SW. Officers found a man with what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound on the porch of a home in the area. Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced him dead. His name will be released after family is notified.

Witnesses told police the shooter had run inside the home after the shooting, and police determined he was barricaded in the attic. The RPD Tactical Response Team arrived and a crisis negotiator began communicating with the man by phone. The man eventually walked out and was taken into custody about 9:45 a.m. His name has not yet been released.

Police say there is no danger to the community from this incident.

One person was shot to death at a home on Marshall Avenue in Roanoke... 10.28.22 (WDBJ)

