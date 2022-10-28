Hometown Local
Several Virginia middle school students sick after eating Delta-8 THC gummies

The students at Liberty Middle School in Fairfax County were having symptoms like vomiting,...
The students at Liberty Middle School in Fairfax County were having symptoms like vomiting, dizziness, and slurred speech.(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FAIRFAX, Va. (WWBT) - At least seven middle school students in northern Virginia got sick after officials say they ate Delta-8 THC gummies Thursday.

NBC4 reports, the students at Liberty Middle School in Fairfax County were having symptoms like vomiting, dizziness, and slurred speech.

The school’s principal says three students were taken to the hospital, and the rest have been treated at the school or sent home with their families.

Police say none of the students will face charges.

The principal sent a note home saying the school will use this incident as a learning opportunity to make good choices.

