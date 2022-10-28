Student disciplined after Bath County social media threat
BATH COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - There is an increased police presence at Bath County High School Friday as a precaution after a threat posted on social media Thursday night, according to Superintendent Dr. Rick Bolling.
The post was on a student’s Facebook page, and that student, who was not in school Friday, was disciplined by police.
There was no lockdown Friday, according to Bolling.
