Student disciplined after Bath County social media threat

(KKTV)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BATH COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - There is an increased police presence at Bath County High School Friday as a precaution after a threat posted on social media Thursday night, according to Superintendent Dr. Rick Bolling.

The post was on a student’s Facebook page, and that student, who was not in school Friday, was disciplined by police.

There was no lockdown Friday, according to Bolling.

