Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

What’s What With the Weekend, October 28-30

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - Your Hometown Station is the top spot getting you out and ready for the weekend.

Featured events:

Friday, October 28

The Kazim Shrine Circus-Roanoke Valley

Saturday, October 29

Monster Indoor Flea Market

Salem Sports Cards, Comics, Toys & Games Show

Zoo Boo at Mill Mountain Zoo

The Kazim Shrine Circus-Roanoke Valley

Sunday, October 30

Salem Sports Cards, Comics, Toys & Games Show

The Kazim Shrine Circus-Roanoke Valley

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball Powerplay
Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $100k each
Freddie Nicole McKenzie-Barnes mugshot
Woman charged after hit-and-run at Christiansburg High School
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
Roanoke County has received $60 million in funding
Roanoke County continues to expand developments in Tanglewood Mall area
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’

Latest News

Joshua Haynes mugshot
Covington man pleads guilty to felony charges for Capitol breach
FILE - Jerry Lee Lewis performs at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in New Orleans on...
Jerry Lee Lewis, outrageous rock ‘n’ roll star, dies at 87
Treats on Main Street
Pittsylvania County hosts first Treats on Main Street Halloween event
Anthony Hall mugshot
Second-degree murder charge filed for Roanoke shooting death