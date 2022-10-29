15 injured in rollover crash with bus carrying cheerleaders to football game

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - Fifteen people, including 12 students, were injured in a rollover crash in Texas.

KLTV reports a bus carrying high school cheerleaders to a football game on Friday rolled over on Highway 294.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the driver lost control of the bus as it entered a curve and ended up rolling over after leaving the road.

Authorities said 12 students, two faculty members, and one infant were on board. They were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to officials, it was raining at the time of the crash, and standing water was on the roadway.

Copyright 2022 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.