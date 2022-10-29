Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

75-pound boa constrictor caught in Florida neighborhood

A deputy is pictured with a large boa constrictor caught in a St. Lucie County neighborhood on...
A deputy is pictured with a large boa constrictor caught in a St. Lucie County neighborhood on Friday.(Source: St. Lucie County Sheriff's office/CNN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - Friday was National First Responders Day, a day to honor law enforcement officers, firefighters, paramedics and all public safety officials.

And thank goodness for first responders, especially in situations like this.

A massive, 10-foot-long boa constrictor was found and captured Friday in a St. Lucie County neighborhood.

The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook that a deputy wrangled the 75-pound snake with help from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

There’s no word on what will happen to the boa.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball Powerplay
Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $100k each
Anthony Hall mugshot
Second-degree murder charge filed for Roanoke shooting death
Freddie Nicole McKenzie-Barnes mugshot
Woman charged after hit-and-run at Christiansburg High School
Demarco Jackson mugshot
Man arrested for killing of Roanoke teen
Roanoke County has received $60 million in funding
Roanoke County continues to expand developments in Tanglewood Mall area

Latest News

Crime scene tape is scene near the San Francisco home of Paul and Nancy Pelosi on Friday, where...
Paul Pelosi attack shocks country on edge about democracy threats
Russia is targeting critical Ukrainian infrastructure.
Russians said to be clearing Ukrainian region’s hospitals
Two explosions have rocked Somalia’s capital of Mogadishu.
Two explosions rock Somalia’s capital, leaving ‘scores’ dead
Saturday Morning Update WDBJ+
Saturday Morning Update WDBJ+