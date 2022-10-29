Arkay Inc. celebrates 100th anniversary

BOTETOURT CO., Va. (WDBJ) - A leading employer in Botetourt County, Arkay Incorporated, celebrated a major milestone this week.

100 years to the day that Max Kaneff incorporated the business, his grandson Mitchell Kaneff raised a toast during a celebration at the Taubman Museum of Art.

The moment was bittersweet for the Arkay CEO, because his father Howard Kaneff passed away a month and half ago.

But Mitchell Kaneff said he was honored and grateful, and “beyond excited” to celebrate.

“Perseverance and never giving up is I think a key thing when you go through world wars and pandemics and recessions and all sorts of challenging times,” Kaneff told WDBJ7 in an interview. “You know, we’ve just got grit, and we’ve got optimism.”

Arkay produces premium packaging for the cosmetics industry. Innovation and high quality are part of the formula that has made Arkay an industry leader, but Kaneff said there is something else.

The company employs about 180 people here in western Virginia, and some have been with the company more than 40 years.

“Arkay is a family business,” Kaneff said. “I’ve got fathers and sons and husbands and wives that work for us together every day, so it’s more than just my family. It’s their family and it’s their company.”

Mitchell Kaneff said Arkay is looking for more team members who can help the company grow in its second century.

