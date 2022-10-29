Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Bubba’s Ice Cream in Danville to move to a new location

Bubba's Ice Cream to move locations
Bubba's Ice Cream to move locations(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Bubbas Ice Cream is spending its last weekend at its current location.

Bubba’s Ice Cream has been located 2626 North Main Street for over 60 years. They will soon be moving up the road to 2455 Franklin Turnpike for their 65th season.

The new location will offer more space and allow them to have a drive-through.

“We’re moving, but we’re only moving two miles down the road,” said John Arnone, owner of Bubba’s Ice Cream. “So, we expect to keep our our old customers and also establish new relationships with new customers.”

They hope to be moved into their new location by next March.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball Powerplay
Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $100k each
Anthony Hall mugshot
Second-degree murder charge filed for Roanoke shooting death
Freddie Nicole McKenzie-Barnes mugshot
Woman charged after hit-and-run at Christiansburg High School
Demarco Jackson mugshot
Man arrested for killing of Roanoke teen
Roanoke County has received $60 million in funding
Roanoke County continues to expand developments in Tanglewood Mall area

Latest News

Glenn Youngkin. Photo courtesy Ben Paviour/VPM News
Roanoke Co. facility awarded state tax credit to help rental affordability
Officials report 20-year-old the man was driving a stolen vehicle out of Pittsylvania County.
Man faces multiple charges after stolen vehicle pursuit, according to Campbell Co. deputies
Saturday Morning Update WDBJ+
Saturday Morning Update WDBJ+
The nonprofit is partnering with more local schools and providing brand-new coats for their...
The Humble Hustle Co. to distribute winter coats to schools; donations needed