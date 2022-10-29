Bubba’s Ice Cream in Danville to move to a new location

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Bubbas Ice Cream is spending its last weekend at its current location.

Bubba’s Ice Cream has been located 2626 North Main Street for over 60 years. They will soon be moving up the road to 2455 Franklin Turnpike for their 65th season.

The new location will offer more space and allow them to have a drive-through.

“We’re moving, but we’re only moving two miles down the road,” said John Arnone, owner of Bubba’s Ice Cream. “So, we expect to keep our our old customers and also establish new relationships with new customers.”

They hope to be moved into their new location by next March.

