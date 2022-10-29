Cool and dry this weekend with lots of clouds

Lots of clouds and cooler air for the weekend

Highs in the 50s and 60s

Widespread rain expected on Monday

THIS WEEKEND

Cool, cloudy, and dry this morning. A wedge is setting up this morning which will bring lots of clouds to parts of the region. Highs will be cooler with temperatures in the 50s and low 60s on Saturday and Sunday.

Showers spread into the region on Monday. (WDBJ Weather)

RAIN DETAILS:

Most models show rain arriving late Sunday (~9PM)

Showers become more widespread Monday morning

At this time models are showing showers being hit-or-miss around trick-or-treat time Monday

Around .5″ of rain is expected Sunday night through Monday with higher amounts possible.

Expected rainfall for Sunday night into Monday. (WDBJ Weather)

THE TROPICS

The tropics are still active as we move into the last month of the 2022 hurricane season. At this time there is a high chance of development in the Caribbean in the next 5 days.

NHC 5 day outlook (WDBJ Weather)

