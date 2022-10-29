Cool and dry this weekend with lots of clouds
Shower spread into the region on Monday
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
- Lots of clouds and cooler air for the weekend
- Highs in the 50s and 60s
- Widespread rain expected on Monday
THIS WEEKEND
Cool, cloudy, and dry this morning. A wedge is setting up this morning which will bring lots of clouds to parts of the region. Highs will be cooler with temperatures in the 50s and low 60s on Saturday and Sunday.
RAIN DETAILS:
- Most models show rain arriving late Sunday (~9PM)
- Showers become more widespread Monday morning
- At this time models are showing showers being hit-or-miss around trick-or-treat time Monday
- Around .5″ of rain is expected Sunday night through Monday with higher amounts possible.
THE TROPICS
The tropics are still active as we move into the last month of the 2022 hurricane season. At this time there is a high chance of development in the Caribbean in the next 5 days.
